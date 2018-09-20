Police seek witnesses of assault on woman in Greenisland

Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault on a female in Greenisland.

The attack occurred on Sunday night sometime between 10.00 pm and 11.00 pm.

A PSNI spokeperson said: “A male was hitting a female whilst the pair were walking in the vicinity of Station Road, Glassillan Grove and Rossmore Green.

“A passing pedestrian challenged this male and police would be keen to speak with this person.”

Police are asking this person or any other witnesses to contact the PSNI by ringing 101 quoting ref. 1557 of 16/09/18.