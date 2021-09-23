Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is ‘in a very good place’ financially

Councillors heard that the pair “had not signed by the time they received payment”. The procedure had to be completed as part of a voluntary redundancy process.

The committee was told that however it was “just a timing issue” and signing did take place.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council lost almost 100 jobs as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Cash

The “staffing headcount” had reduced by 96 overall through a cost-cutting “staff reduction exercise”. Of these, 36 were achieved by “not filling non-essential posts”and four through resignations and retirements.

It was estimated that the job losses will result in a saving to the local authority of £2.5m annually at an initial cost of £1.6m.

Eleven staff members have been redeployed into alternative posts and a further four were expected to switch to alternative duties. There were no compulsory redundancies.

Meanwhile, councillors have been told by consultant David Nicholl that financially the local authority is “in a very good place and complies with all aspects of standards”.

He advised members to “bring in additional resources when necessary”. He cautioned: “If you take your eye off the ball, you may not be here in three years time.”

Antrim Ulster Unionist Councillor Jim Montgomery commented: “We should not take anything for granted and take our eye off the ball. I would like a report to come back with contingencies in place for scenarios raised by the consultant.

“We are doing a very good job compared to other councils.”

The council has had “very grave concerns” over rates income due to an anticipated “economic downturn” amid initial fears that residents could have been faced with a rate increase of as much as two per cent and had anticipated a drop in business rates of 35 per cent and a loss of £0.5m in domestic rates as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The council said that it has conducted a “wide ranging review of its finances following a halt to income streams from its leisure centres and theatres and took immediate steps to reduce spending” as a result.

When the rate was struck in early March, home owners and businesses in the borough were spared a rise in the cost of their rates bills after the council agreed a zero increase.

Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch said at the time that 73 Antrim and Newtownabbey council workers “took the brunt” when compulsory redundancies may have been necessary otherwise.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

