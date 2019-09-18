Finucane seeking nomination to contest Westminster election

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has confirmed that he will nominate John Finucane to contest any forthcoming Westminster election for Belfast North.

The North Belfast representative said: “The likelihood of an election is increasing daily. I am proud to be nominating the current Lord Mayor of Belfast, John Finucane to stand for Sinn Fein in that election.

“I am confident that in John Finucane we can return a pro-Remain anti-Brexit MP in North Belfast.”

Mr Finucane stood in the same constituency in 2017's General Election, securing 19,159 votes with Nigel Dodds MP topping the poll with 21,240 votes.

He was elected to Belfast City Council as a Sinn Fein candidate in May's Local Government Election.

Meanwhile, Alliance has selected John Blair MLA to contest the South Antrim Westminster seat in the event of a poll.

Mr Blair, who has been MLA for the area since replacing David Ford in June 2018, said: “Alliance will be fighting any election in every constituency in Northern Ireland.

"If the people of South Antrim do what they did in May and vote Alliance, they will have an MP to represent them and the Remain majority in Northern Ireland in Westminster.”