Guests join Mayor for inaugural dinner

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council held the inaugural dinner for Mayor, Ald John Smyth, on Saturday, September 21 at Mossley Mill.

Approximately 140 guests, including family and friends of the Mayor attended the event along with Elected Members and business representatives from the borough.

Mayor, Ald John Smyth with DUP party colleagues.

The Mayor was also joined the Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim, Dr Sheelagh Hillan MBE and party colleague Nigel Dodds MP and his wife, Diane Dodds MEP.

Speaking at the event, Ald Smyth said: “I am honoured to serve as Mayor and my first few months in office have been a truly amazing experience. I pledge to do all that I can during my term in office to promote Antrim and Newtownabbey as a wonderful place to live in, work in, invest in and visit.”

The event boosted the Mayor’s fundraising for his two charities: Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Fund for Children, raising almost £2,500.

For more information on the Mayor’s charities, check out www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/mayorscharities

Ald John Smyth and Mayoress, Carol Smyth with their family, John Porter, Tanya Porter, Abbigail Porter, Charlotter Porter, Christopher Smyth, Catherine Rowan and John Smyth.

Mayor, Ald John Smyth, Mayoress, Carol Smyth, Cllr Alison Bennington and Valerie English.