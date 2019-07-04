Loneliness network launched in borough

South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron has said the launch of a new Loneliness Network for Antrim and Newtownabbey is a welcome step in addressing a major issue in the local area.

Mrs Cameron spoke after attending the launch of the scheme at Moseley Mill last week.

Pam Cameron said: “Loneliness and isolation are major issues in society and can lead to poor mental health. It is vital that as a community we work together to address this issue, reaching into communities to identify and help those who may be suffering from isolation and loneliness.

“As chair of the all party group for older people this is a matter close to my heart as I have heard at first hand how this affects many people later in life. The launch of a network in Antrim and Newtownabbey is a positive step forward in ensuring their is a collaborative approach. Working together we can do so much more to make everyone feel part of their local community.

“I congratulate all those involved in the launch and look forward to working with them in the future.”