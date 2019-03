PSNI Newtownabbey is appealing for the owner of a lost dog to come forward.

Officers were approached by this male dog at Shore Road near Merville Garden Village this morning (Thursday).

A spokesperson for PSNI Newtownabbey said: “Unfortunately at present we have no way of identifying his owner.

“If this dog is yours, or if you know who his owner might be, please contact Newtownabbey police on 101 quoting reference number 247 of 22/03/19.”