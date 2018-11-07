Reports of flooding on local roads

Police are urging motorists to be considerate to other road users due to adverse weather conditions in the region.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please leave extra time for your journey this morning as driving conditions are not good.

“Be considerate of other road users and don’t get wound up by the idiots who think they’re invincible.”

The Department for Infrastructure has stated there are reports of flooding on the Longshot in Ballyrobert.

Meanwhile, there are large amounts of surface water reported on the Tildarg Road South.

Advising motorists to take care on the roads, DUP representative, Cllr Jordan Greer said: “Some low lying areas have been experiencing dangerous amounts of surface water on roads during this heavy rainfall.

“I would urge motorists to be cautious of this as the Yellow weather warning is expected to last into the evening.

“Flooding incidents should be reported on 0300 2000 100 however in cases of emergency where someone is in danger emergency services should be contacted on 999.”