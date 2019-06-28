RTC damage to electricity pole sparked alert near Newtownabbey school, says NIE Networks

An overhead power line brought down in a road traffic collision sparked an alert near Abbots Cross Primary School on Friday morning.

The incident around 10.30am led to the closure of the Doagh Road for a period.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said: “The fault was due to damage caused to an electricity pole during a road traffic accident. To ensure public safety, especially as the incident was in close proximity to a school, power to the overhead line and hence surrounding area, was switched off immediately.

“NIE Networks engineers were deployed to carry out permanent repair works to the damaged overhead line and power was restored to all customers affected shortly before noon.

“We would remind the public never to approach damaged electricity equipment and report any incidents immediately on our Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.”

Police closed the road to pedestrians and vehicles during the alert and Abbots Cross Primary School posted a Facebook notice asking parents to come to the back gate to collect children.

“All children must be collected to ensure they are kept away from the live cable on the Doagh Road,” the school stated.