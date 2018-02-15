Sad passing of former Deputy Mayor of Carrickfergus

The Alliance party has announced the death of former Carrickfergus councillor Robin Cavan.

Mr Cavan, who served as Deputy Mayor on the legacy Carrickfergus Council in the 1990s and also represented the Kilroot electoral area, died peacefully in hospital on Tuesday.

A retired teacher, Mr Cavan’s passing was announced with “great sadness” by Mid and East Antrim Alliance, who described him as a “colleague and friend”.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid said: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Cavan and the thoughts of everyone at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are with his family at this difficult time. “Also a teacher, Mr Cavan was a long-serving councillor who had a positive impact on the lives of many people in his home borough of Carrickfergus.”

Mr Cavan’s funeral service will be held in St. Patrick’s Church, Whitehead, at 10.30am on Saturday and afterwards to Islandmagee New Cemetery.