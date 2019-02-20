Scheme is ‘on the side’ of local young people

Local school children and their parents attended the launch of THRiVE’s ‘We Can’ campaign, held on the International Day of Education at Abbey Community College.

Guest speaker Carl Frampton, praised the work and the results achieved by the initiative.

THRiVE is a network of parents, schools, statutory, voluntary and community organisations, all working together to enable children and young people from Rathcoole and Monkstown, to do well at home and at school.

Those in attendance heard from Carl Frampton about his experience of growing up in Northern Ireland, and from Courtney Cooper (17), who introduced a specially made film about her inspiring story. Special banners children created for their schools, sharing the ‘We Can’ message, were also unveiled.

Praising the programme, Carl Frampton said: “The work that THRiVE does is vital to the area.”

When young people from Northern Ireland realise there are people working to help improve their lives, that someone is on your side, it is a very powerful thing.

“That was certainly my experience when I was growing up and I am convinced it has helped me be the success I am today.”

For further information on THRiVE, follow them on Instagram www.instagram.com/wecannewtownabbey and Facebook, www.facebook.com/ThriveGroupNewtownabbey, or join the conversation by using @ThriveGroupNewtownabbey or @WeCanNewtownabbey