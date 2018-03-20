St Patrick’s Day marked by local soldiers and veterans

The 2nd Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment spent Saturday celebrating St Patrick’s Day with family and guests at their local Army Reserve Bases across the province.

2 Royal Irish, ‘B’ Company, held their St Patrick’s day shamrock parade at their Abbots Croft base in Newtownabbey.

Cadets were presented shamrock by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid.

They were inspected and presented their shamrock sprigs by the Lord Lieutenant of Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie.

Also on parade were members of the Abbots Cross Old Comrades Association and Cadets from ‘C’ and ‘D’ companies of the 1st Battalion ACF.

They were presented Shamrock from the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Paul Hammill and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Paul Reid.

