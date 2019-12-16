Ballyclare road to be closed until March 2020

An update has been provided by the Department for Infrastructure about a road closure in Ballyclare.

The closure, which commenced on Friday, December 6, will operate on the Ballyeaston Road between the Victoria Road and Ballycorr Road.

A Departmental spokesperson said: “The closure is required continuously to facilitate water main replacement works.

“A diversion route will be signposted via U49 Victoria Road and B94 Rashee Road. The work is being carried out by NI Water Contractors.”

Motorists are advised to expect a delay of up to five minutes.

Work is due to be finished by 6pm on Sunday, March 29 2020.