Emergency services tasked to north Belfast collision

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised to avoid the Crumlin Road, Belfast at the horseshoe bend due to a road traffic collision.

Traffic and travel.

“Police are in attendance and motorists are asked to follow their direction.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “PSNI advise Crumlin Road is closed between Bilston Road and Ballysillian Park following a road traffic collision.”

There are no further details at this time.