Lane closure to operate during Monkstown works

NI Water will commence sewer laying on Devenish Drive, Monkstown during the week commencing January 6 2020.

It is anticipated that this work will take approximately five weeks to complete.

The proposed construction work will involve laying approximately 175 metres of sewers and associated manholes to serve a new development.

In order to carry out the work safely, it will be necessary to have a temporary lane closure on Devenish Drive for the duration of the works.

Traffic management will be in place and two-way traffic will be maintained with the use of temporary traffic lights. Vehicular access will be maintained for residents, but may be subject to slight delay and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Parking restrictions will be in place around the working area.

Normal working hours will be 8am to 5pm; however, it may be necessary on occasion for the work to be undertaken outside of these hours.

NI Water and our contractor BSG Civil Engineering Ltd would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as the work progresses and we will do everything possible to ensure the work is completed as quickly as possible with minimal disruption.