Police investigate collision involving car and motorbike in Glengormley

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley.

The Times understands the collision, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on Wednesday, December 18, but details were only made public by the police this morning.

The collision took place at the junction of the Antrim Road and O'Neill Road. Pic by Google.

The incident took place at the junction of the Antrim Road and the O’Neill Road.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If you believe you witnessed this collision or if you have any dash cam footage, please contact 101, quoting police reference 1672 of 18/12/19.”