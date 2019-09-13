Police to tackle inconsiderate parking in Whiteabbey

Police will take appropriate action against motorists who park in a manner which could endanger pedestrians or other road users.

Newtownabbey Policing Inspector Patrick Mullan issued the warning after concerns were voiced about parking issues close to Whiteabbey Train Station.

Former Macedon TUV councillor David Hollis contacted the Newtownabbey Times to highlight the issue.

Mr Hollis said: “Parking around Whiteabbey Train Station is getting worse. Very heavy parking is taking place on the Old Station Road, especially on corners and footpaths which is causing danger to pedestrians and pupils at both St James’s Primary School and the Northern Regional College.

“Cars are also blocking the roadway and both footpaths from the New Station Road onto the Old Station Road.

“NIR has opened adequate parking areas for motorists, but many fail to use the facility. I am calling on the Roads Service and the PSNI to move these all day parkers immediately before someone is seriously injured or killed.”

In response, Inspector Mullan said: “We are aware of the issue of parking in the area of the Old Station Road in Whiteabbey.

“Local officers and officers from the PSNI Roads Policing Unit along with partner agencies have visited the site and agreed on measures to address the issue. Until these measures can be implemented, local police will continue to monitor the area and will take appropriate action against any vehicle parked in a manner which could endanger pedestrians or other road users.”