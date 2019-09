Diversions will be in place during a road closure in Glengormley tonight.

Road users are advised that a section of the Antrim Road will be closed for approximately two hours from 7pm until 9pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The area concerned is from Antrim Road/Hightown Road junction to Antrim Road/Carnmoney Road junction.

“Diversions will be in place and only slight delays are expected. Portland Avenue will be operated as a two-way road to assist with the diversions.”