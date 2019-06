Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 15 minutes due to a road closure in Newtownabbey this weekend.

The B59 Doagh Road will be closed to traffic from its junction with the Manse Road to its junction with Monkstown Road.

The closure, which is to allow for the felling and removal of a dead tree, will operate from 6am on Sunday, June 23 until 2pm the same day.

The Department for Infrastructure understand road users will face of a delay of between five and 15 minutes during the closure.