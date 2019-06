Police have issued travel advice ahead of tonight’s ‘Mini Twelfth’ parade in Glengormley.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Feeder parades will begin at approximately 6.45pm with the main parade beginning on Glenvarna Drive at approximately 8.05pm.

“Ballyclare Road and Antrim Road will be closed at times. Traffic diversions will be in place. We expect all roads to be open again by 10pm.”