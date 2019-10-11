Temporary lane closure to allow for works in Mallusk

Road users are advised to expect minor delays due to a temporary lane closure on Mayfield Link.

A section of the road will be closed to traffic 200m from the junction of the B95 on Mayfield Link to the junction of Aylesbury Avenue/Mayfield Link.

The closure will commence at 9.30am on Monday, October 14. It will operate daily until 4.30pm on Friday, November 8.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said the closure is to allow for carriageway widening for a new entrance to a brown field site.

Motorists are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.