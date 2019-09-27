Witnesses sought after M2 collision

Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision on the M2 Motorway yesterday (Thursday, September 26).

The incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm on the M2 Motorway northbound in the area prior to the Sandyknowes Roundabout off slip.

A PSNI Road Policing spokesperson said: “Did you observe a collision involving a Blue VW Up with a white roof and a Landrover Freelander?

“If you observed this, or have any dashcam of this, please contact PSNI Roads Policing at Steeple by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1791 - 26/09/2019. Please leave your details and an officer will make contact with you.”