Witnesses sought following M2 collision

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision on the M2 northbound on Monday, February 10.

The incident, involving a white Mercedes, occurred at around 8.30pm near the Greencastle turn off.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Constable Smyth said: “When police arrived there was only a white Mercedes at the scene, we believe there could be two other vehicles involved.

“We would like to hear from the driver of an articulated lorry and another white car which may have been involved.

“We would also appeal to anyone who may have witnessed or captured dash cam footage of the collision to contact police.”

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1962 of 10/02/20.