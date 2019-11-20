Woman injured after Newtownabbey collision

A woman and two children were transferred to hospital following a road traffic collision in the Rathcoole area last night (Tuesday, November 19).

Emergency services were tasked to the incident on the Old Irish Highway at around 9.30pm.

Firefighters at the scene of the collision.

Commenting on the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a two-vehicle collision on the Old Irish Highway.

“There were two passengers in one car and three passengers, including two children, in the second. Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue one female casualty from the second car.

“She was then taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of a leg injury. The children were taken to hospital for observation. The incident was dealt with by 10:29pm.”

One appliance from Glengormley Fire Station, one appliance from Whitla Fire Station and one appliance from Central Fire Station attended the scene.

Macedon DUP representative, Cllr Paul Hamill praised the response of the emergency services.

Speaking to the Times, Cllr Hamill said: “Members of the emergency services were quickly on the scene and they handled the situation very professionally. They were fantastic.

“There have been a number of road traffic collisions in the region over recent weeks. I would advise motorists to drive carefully and to remain alert during the Winter period.”