A8 reopened following collision
Motorists are advised that the A8 Larne Road has been reopened to traffic after an earlier collision.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 5:39 pm
The carriageway had been closed in both directions following the incident.
Providing an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The Larne Road, Ballyclare has now reopened.”
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.