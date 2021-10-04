Ballyclare resurfacing assurance welcomed

South Antrim DUP MLA received the assurance from Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon MLA.

The Minister said: “My Department plans to resurface the Hillhead Road, Ballyclare between its junction with the A8 Larne Road and house number 127, Hillhead Road, Ballyclare during this financial year.”

Welcoming the move, Mrs Cameron said: “I am delighted that after lobbying for this scheme for some time that a much needed and major re-surfacing project is set to take place.

Pam Cameron MLA pictured on the Hillhead Road.

“In 2018, the Hillhead Road had the second highest number of road defects identified in the entire of Northern Ireland. As a busy main arterial route into Ballyclare town, the road condition has been unacceptable for some time despite the many small pothole and patch repairs that have been carried out over recent years.

“I am very glad that the road has been included in the re-surfacing programme for 2021/22 and to get this assurance from the Infrastructure Minister that it is still on target to commence within this financial year.

“There are many roads across south Antrim in need of full re-surfacing schemes and I would continue to urge the Minister to prioritise this core Departmental responsibility in improving our roads network, particularly in many rural areas.”

----

A message from the Editor: