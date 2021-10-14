Ballynure one-way system to be operational this month
Work to implement a new one-way system on Ballynure Main Street is set to start later this month with the scheme due to be operational on October 31.
It will run from the junction of Carrickfergus Road and Main Street to Main Street’s junction with the Belfast Road in a clockwise direction.
The Times reported in November 2019 that plans for the one-way traffic system were being progressed.
In a statement issued to this newspaper on October 13, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Work to implement the one-way system in Ballynure is scheduled to start on October 30 and will become operational the following day when the necessary signs are erected.
“Traffic will flow in a westerly direction along Main Street towards the Belfast Road.”
