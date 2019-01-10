Delays expected following motorway collision

Motorists are being advised to expect delays after a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the M5 northbound.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Following a three-vehicle road traffic collision at the M5 northbound this evening, Lane 2 has now been cleared.

“Motorists should still expect delays in the area following the incident.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “The vehicles involved in the earlier collision on the M5 towards Hazelbank Roundabout have been moved to the hard shoulder.

“Both traffic lanes are open, however knock on delays remain.”