Emergency services tasked to collision

The Hillhead Road in Ballyclare is currently closed to traffic following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance has been tasked to the scene alongside police officers, firefighters and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service staff.

It is understood one person has been transferred to hospital.

The incident was reported shortly after 8am.

The road is currently closed between the Templepatrick Road and the Ballylinney Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Hillhead Road, Ballyclare is closed between its junctions with Templepatrick Road and Ballylinney Road due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision. Please seek alternative routes.”

There are no further details at this time.