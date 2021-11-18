Lanes closed after ‘multi-vehicle’ collision on M2

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There has been a multi-vehicle collision at Junction 1 Fortwilliam on the M2 foreshore city bound. Two of four lanes are currently obstructed. It is passable on the inner lanes with care. Drive with extra care if you are in this area.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Motorists are advised of long delays on the M2 close to Fortwilliam for southbound traffic due to a road traffic collision. Please seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.”

There are no further details at this time.

The incident has caused delays in the area. (Pic DfI).

