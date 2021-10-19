Long delays after ‘multiple-vehicle’ M2 collision
Motorists are advised that there are long delays in the Belfast-bound lanes of the M2 hill section following a road traffic collision.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the earlier multiple-vehicle collision on the M2 southbound has been cleared between Junction 4 (Sandyknowes) and Junction 2 (Greencastle).
“There are long delays from Sandyknowes. Please allow extra time and approach with care.”
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.