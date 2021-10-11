M5 ‘down to one lane’ after collision

Motorists are advised that the M5 has been reduced to one lane following a road traffic collision this morning (Monday).

By The Newsroom
Monday, 11th October 2021, 9:20 am

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There has been a road traffic collision on the M5 between Greencastle and the Rush Park Roundabout, close to Whitehouse Lagoon.

“The road is down to one lane, but the incident is passable.”

There are no further details at this time.

Traffic and travel.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.

Department for Infrastructure