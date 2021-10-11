M5 ‘down to one lane’ after collision
Motorists are advised that the M5 has been reduced to one lane following a road traffic collision this morning (Monday).
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There has been a road traffic collision on the M5 between Greencastle and the Rush Park Roundabout, close to Whitehouse Lagoon.
“The road is down to one lane, but the incident is passable.”
There are no further details at this time.
