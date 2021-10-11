M5 ‘down to one lane’ after collision

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There has been a road traffic collision on the M5 between Greencastle and the Rush Park Roundabout, close to Whitehouse Lagoon.

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.