A speed restriction is currently in place following an oil spillage on a section of the M2 in Newtownabbey.

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There is an oil spill on the M2 northbound. This is causing a skid risk between Fortwilliam, J2 Greencastle, the hill section and Mallusk. There is a 40mph speed restriction in place.”

There are no further details at this time.