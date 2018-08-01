Motorway to be closed for works

Motorists are advised to expect delays due to a carriageway closure in Newtownabbey.

The temporary road closure will operate on the A8 M northbound motorway from Sandyknowes Roundabout to Corrs Corner Roundabout from 9pm on August 2 to 6am on August 4 to facilitate pavement maintenance.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson suggested an alternative route of Sandyknowes Roundabout, B90 Ballyhenry Road, Ballyclare Road, Corrs Corner Roundabout.

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of approximately five minutes.