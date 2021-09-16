Newtownabbey road to be closed for NI Water works

The road closure, which will commence at 7pm tonight (Thursday, September 16), will operate from the junction with the Hightown Road to the junction with the Crumlin Road.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The road closure is required for NI Water Rehabilitation Works﻿. The closure will operate overnight only (7pm-6am).

“An alternative route via Hightown Road, Antrim Road, North Circular Road, Ballysillan Road and Crumlin Road.”

Upper Hightown Road. (Pic Google).

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of over 15 minutes.”

The work is set to be completed by 6am on Sunday, September 19.

----

Click here to read Community pays tribute to Cllr Paul Hamill

--

A message from the Editor: