Person hospitalised after Glengormley collision
Motorists are advised that the Carnmoney Road in Glengormley is closed following a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian this evening (Tuesday, August 17).
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 6:52 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 7:08 pm
Commenting on the incident, which occurred in the vicinity of Glebecoole Park, a PSNI spokesperson said: “One person has been taken to hospital. Please seek alternative routes for your journey.”
