A section of the Collin Road in Ballyclare will be closed to traffic next month.

A lane closure will commence at 7am on Monday, December 3 and will run until 6pm on Friday, December 7.

The closure will run from 100m south of Trenchill Road to 100m north of Sawmill Road.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said the carriageway will be closed to facilitate “road civil and resurfacing works.”

Motorists are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.