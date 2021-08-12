Section of M2 closed due to vehicle fire
Motorists are advised that a section of the M2 northbound is closed in the vicinity of Bellevue Bridge due to a vehicle fire.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 2:19 pm
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Leaving Belfast, lanes 2 and 3 are closed on the M2 northbound due to vehicle on fire close to Bellevue Bridge.”
There are no further details at this time.
