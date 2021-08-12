Section of M2 closed due to vehicle fire

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Leaving Belfast, lanes 2 and 3 are closed on the M2 northbound due to vehicle on fire close to Bellevue Bridge.”

