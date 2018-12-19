Separate M2 collisions causing delays for road users

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following two road traffic collisions on the M2 northbound.

It is understood one collision occurred under the bridge at Fortwilliam and the other was further back near the start of the M2 at York Street.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Both of the earlier collisions on the M2 have been cleared to the hard shoulder.

“Long knock-on delays remain heading from York Street to Fortwilliam, M3 towards the M2 and A12 Westlink towards the M2.”