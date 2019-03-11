Signalling issues causing disruption for commuters

Rail users are being advised to expect disruption to their journeys due to signalling problems on the Larne line.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Due to signalling problems at Magheramorne, train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected until further notice.

“The following services have been adjusted as follows: The 15:15 service departing from Great Victoria Street to Larne Harbour will operate by road transport between Whitehead and Larne Harbour.

“The 16:23 service departing from Larne Town to Great Victoria Street will operate by road transport between Larne Town and Whitehead.

“The 16:34 service departing from Great Victoria Street to Larne Harbour will operare by road transport between Whitehead and Larne Harbour.

“The 17:35 service departing from Larne Harbour to Great Victoria Street will operate by road transport between Whitehead and Larne Harbour.”