Storm Hector: Trees down on major roads

Motorists are being urged to drive with care after a number of trees have fallen across major roads in the region.

A number of trees have fallen on the M5 motorway.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “M5 J2 Greencastle to Rushpark Roundabout - got reports of couple trees down on the motorway - reduce your speed and approach with extra care.”

Meanwhile, there is a fallen tree on the New Line (Ballynure) near Woodsides. It is understood to be passable with care.

There are also reports of trees blocking roads in the Ballyclare area.

A tree is currently blocking the Logwood Road, while another has fallen close to the Five Corners on the Rashee Road.

