Traffic ‘returning to normal’ in Greenisland after earlier delays

Earlier, road users were advised to expect “long delays” in both directions between Jordanstown Road and Station Road due to roadworks in the Shorelands area.

Providing an update shortly before 2.30pm, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Earlier lane restrictions at Shorelands due to roadworks have now been removed. Traffic is returning to normal.”

