Two released on bail following burning car incident

Two men, aged 20 and 22, arrested following an incident at Upper Road, Greenisland, during which a car was destroyed in a fire, have both been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The alarm was raised at 6.49 am.

A crew from Carrickfergus Fire Station attended the scene.

Police say they are investigating a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Upper Road area of Greenisland yesterday, at approximately 6.50am.

Following the collision, police stated that the vehicle was “completely destroyed” by fire.

Sergeant Lowry said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this road traffic collision and the subsequent fire.

I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police at Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 437 07/04/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”