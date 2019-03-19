‘Unwanted’ cats to benefit from fundraiser

Shoppers at the Pets at Home store in Newtownabbey will get the chance to help unwanted cats as part of a national fundraising weekend.

Volunteers from Cats Protection’s Greater Belfast branch will be at the store on Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24 from 12pm to 6pm to raise funds for its vital work taking in unwanted cats and finding them new homes.

They will be also be raising awareness of Cats Protection and promoting neutering and cat welfare.

Simon’s Cat pin badges, the design kindly provided by creator Simon Tofield, will be on sale for the benefit of Cats Protection while customers can also donate 50 pence towards the cost of a cat in its care and make further donations at the till.

This is the seventh time the fundraising weekend has been held by Pets at Home and Support Adoption For Pets, the charity established and supported by Pets at Home, with last year’s event raising over £65,000 nationally to help unwanted cats.

Bruce Bingham, Cats Protection’s Greater Belfast Publicity Team Leader said: “We’re hoping our visit to the store will be really successful in terms of raising funds. Every penny really does count as it will help us to provide food, shelter, veterinary care and much more for the unwanted cats in our care.”

George Lingwood, Pets at Home’s Transformation Director and Trustee of Support Adoption For Pets, added: “We’re passionate about supporting good causes wherever possible and Cats Protection is no exception.

“We’re calling all of our customers to get behind us and help make this year’s three-day campaign yet another one to remember.”

To adopt a cat from Cats Protection’s Greater Belfast branch, call 02895 531 207.