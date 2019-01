The Standard (Nortel Social Club) will host a special event on February 15 for young adults with additional needs.

The ‘Shadows’ party will commence at the Monkstown venue at 8pm and will run until 11pm.

The organisers have already staged two successful events in the past and are planning to make the discos a monthly fixture.

Admission is £3. Carers can also attend, with an admission charge of £1.

For more information, check out The Standard - Nortel Social Club Facebook page.