Valley Leisure Centre to see almost £1M worth of investment

Almost £1M is being invested in a series of improvement works at the Valley Leisure Centre.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will be investing £500,000 in the modernisation and extension of the existing health suite at the Church Road facility.

The funding will include the replacement of the jacuzzi, steam room and sauna with the addition of new ventilation, heated loungers and a monsoon shower.

A spokesperson for the local authority confirmed the work is due to commence early spring and will be finished by the end of spring/early summer 2019.

During the planned works, the fitness suite will remain open to the public, however the existing health suite area will be closed.

Members will be invited to use the health suite facilities at both Sixmile Leisure Centre and Antrim Forum, which are both included in the MORE membership scheme.

This health suite refurbishment is part of ongoing investment in the Valley Leisure Centre.

The 3G soccer pitches recently received £120,000 investment in the resurfacing and redesign of the pitches, including two five-a-side pitches being merged into one seven-a-side pitch. They are due to be officially opened in the upcoming weeks.

The reception area will also be undergoing a modernisation and face-lift costing in the region of £200,000. This includes the installation of new self-service kiosks and other technologies which will improve the customer journey, offering fast access and reducing queuing times.

To further enhance accessibility, the centre will also benefit from a new Changing Places toilet facility which will provide additional equipment such as adult-sized changing benches and hoists for users with complex needs.

This much-needed addition will improve the service provision at the leisure centre at an investment of £130,000.