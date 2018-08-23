Village to stage fair

Whiteabbey Village Business Association will be holding a fair this weekend.

The fair will take place within the village, with the Main Street and the car park being closed to traffic, providing a safe pedestrian area.

The events will run between 11am and 6pm on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26.

The main visitor attractions include a craft and artisan food fair with gazebo stalls, van/trailer food venders in the car park and along the Main Street complimented by the village shops, bars and restaurants.

A stage area will be situated to the Circular Road end of the village. Kenny McDowell will compare a great mix of professional artists.

The music and dance will run from 12.30pm until 5.30pm each day.

Some of the highlights include Richard McCleary, Kirsty Corde, Brendan Trainer, Christine Robinson, Kyle McDowell, Lynne Savage, Jim Clarke (Erasure Tribute), Kenny McDowell and The Jordan dance Academy.

There will be fun for all the family, with funfair rides, face painting, free balloons, painting and crafts, bongo classes with Wilson (African drummer) and the Hospice Pony.

Derek Kernoghan, Vice Chair of Whiteabbey Village Business Association said: “The Association’s aim is that the village fair will be a community, fun for all the family event and fund raising in aid of The Children’s Hospice.

“The Children’s Hospice is the Association’s chosen charity for 2018/19, a great charity and well deserving of all monies raised at the fair.”