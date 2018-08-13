Vulnerable children to benefit from donation

Disadvantaged children and young people are set to benefit from a significant funding boost from BBC Children In Need.

Monkstown Boxing Club has been awarded a grant of £65,552, which will help it deliver a three-year project.

The donation will help provide a support programme to young people who are not in education or training or are at risk of dropping out of the formal school system.

The project will provide a homework and breakfast club that will help to improve the educational outcomes of the young people, improve their confidence and self-esteem, develop their interpersonal skills and re-engage them with education and their local community.

Billy Snoddy, Chairperson at Monkstown Boxing Club said: “It’s fantastic news that we’ve been awarded with this funding. It will enable us to engage with some of the most vulnerable young people in our community, help them to get back on track and encourage them to reach their full potential.”

Fionnuala Walsh, National Head of Northern Ireland at BBC Children in Need said: “Projects like Monkstown Boxing Club make a positive difference to children and young people, which is why it’s fantastic for us to be funding their work. We look forward to seeing their funding in action in the coming months.”

BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. A Main Grants Programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, BBC Children in Need’s Small Grants Programme supports projects for up to three years, and includes grants up to and including £10,000 per year. Both of these programmes are currently open to applications.

To find out more about any of BBC Children in Need’s grant programmes or for information on how to apply for funding visit bbc.co.uk/pudsey/grants