Witnesses sought following collision

Police are appealing for information after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballyclare.

The Times understands the incident occurred in The Square area of the town at approximately 11.30am on Friday, April 13, but details have only been made public by the PSNI.

A police spokesperson said: “This occurred close to the traffic lights at the entrance to the car park.

“A white coloured Seat hatchback has collided with the rear of a silver coloured Hyundai.

“Police are appealing for the driver of the white Seat or other witnesses to make contact. Please call 101 and quote reference number 484 13/04/2018.”