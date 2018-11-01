Woman sexually assaulted in NI housing estate - PSNI appeal for information

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a sexual assault on a woman in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Detective Sergeant Gary Chambers said: “I would particularly like to speak to three people who may have seen the victim at the corner of Owenreagh Drive/Green End, Rathcoole at approximately 3.30am.

The sexual assault occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

“They are in no way connected to this assault, however they may have information that would assist us with our investigation.”

DS Chambers added: “I would appeal to them to contact PSNI Public Protection Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 295 01/11/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”