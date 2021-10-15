Success celebrated at Templepatrick Cricket Club

The end of season awards event was held on Saturday, October 9.

Cricket Development Officer, Andy McCrea, was pleased to outline how healthy the club was and thanked the many workers at the club for all their efforts in so many ways for supporting all aspects of the club in their continued aim to keep improving. He also added that anyone else who was keen to get involved in any way was more than welcome.

Special recognition awards were presented to long-serving TCC players Artie Campbell, Richard Greer, Mark Thompson, John Busby, Paddy Lutton and Ross Bryans.

Accolades were presented to Artie Campbell on passing 8,000 runs, Ricky Greer on playing 250 matches and passing 4,500 runs, John Busby on playing 200 matches, passing 2,000 runs and taking 300 wickets, Ross Bryans on playing 200 matches, taking 200 wickets and passing 3,000 runs, Mark Thompson on playing 150 matches and passing 1,500 runs, Paddy Lutton on playing 100 matches and passing 1,000 runs and Michael Stewart on playing 100 matches.

Jacob Scarlett and Peter Gillespie were joint winners of the Roy Anderson Cup for Most Improved Player of the Year.

Under 15 best bowler Carl Lewis and best batsman Harry Creighton.

U11 player of the year Fintan McCarthy and U13 player of the year Jack Smyth.

Representative honours were earned during the 2021 season by Fintan McCarthy (NCU U11), Jack Smyth, Austin Adair and Jack Morrow (all NCU U12).

Third XI best batsman Andy McCrea; best bowler and Captain's player of the year Matthew Wightman.

Second XI best batsman and Captain's player of the year Paddy Lutton; best bowler Peter Shepherd.

The Billy Boyd Memorial Award for Players' Player of the Year went to Matthew Wightman, who also won awards at Third and Fourth XI level.

The Young Player of the Year award went to David Kane, who also earned representative honours with the NCU U17 side.