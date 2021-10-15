Success celebrated at Templepatrick Cricket Club
Sporting achievements were recognised at the annual Templepatrick Cricket Club prize-giving ceremony at The Cloughan in Ballyclare.
The end of season awards event was held on Saturday, October 9.
Cricket Development Officer, Andy McCrea, was pleased to outline how healthy the club was and thanked the many workers at the club for all their efforts in so many ways for supporting all aspects of the club in their continued aim to keep improving. He also added that anyone else who was keen to get involved in any way was more than welcome.
Special recognition awards were presented to long-serving TCC players Artie Campbell, Richard Greer, Mark Thompson, John Busby, Paddy Lutton and Ross Bryans.
Accolades were presented to Artie Campbell on passing 8,000 runs, Ricky Greer on playing 250 matches and passing 4,500 runs, John Busby on playing 200 matches, passing 2,000 runs and taking 300 wickets, Ross Bryans on playing 200 matches, taking 200 wickets and passing 3,000 runs, Mark Thompson on playing 150 matches and passing 1,500 runs, Paddy Lutton on playing 100 matches and passing 1,000 runs and Michael Stewart on playing 100 matches.
For more information about the club, check out the Templepatrick Cricket Club Facebook page.
